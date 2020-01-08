Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 8, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Court rules Beijing firm infringed BBC’s logo

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 8, 2020 | Print Edition

A Chinese court has ruled in favor of the BBC in a trademark lawsuit accusing a Beijing firm of unauthorized use of its logo.

The Haidian District people’s court made the first instance sentence ordering the Beijing iYuba Tech Company to stop its infringement of the exclusive right to use the BBC trademark and compensate the BBC for economic losses and reasonable expenses totaling 1 million yuan (US$143,400).

The BBC claimed that the trademark involves its enterprise name, which has high popularity in China. Without permission, the Beijing firm used the logo prominently on its two company websites, a public account on Chinese social media WeChat, and five mobile phone applications developed by iYuba.

The Beijing tech firm is an English language learning application developer. The BBC claimed iYuba’s use of the BBC logo makes the public mistakenly believe that the applications and services provided by iYuba are associated with the BBC, causing confusion and constituting unfair competition.

The court heard that the relevant logos used by iYuba were slightly different in font and color and had additional words such as “English,” the overall visual effect was similar to that of the BBC trademark.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿