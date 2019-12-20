Crackdown on US$70b in tax fraud

Home » Nation

Shaoxing police in east China’s Zhejiang Province have cracked a major tax fraud case with the amount of money involved exceeding 480 billion yuan (US$68.6 billion), capturing a total of 143 suspects.

The suspects were arrested on charges of issuing false invoices, fraudulently obtaining export tax rebates and illegal foreign exchange trading, the Shaoxing public security bureau said on Wednesday.

The police received a tip-off from taxation authorities in August that a local trading company and other firms had been writing false value-added tax invoices.

As the investigation went on, a large number of criminal gangs gradually surfaced, together with their 28,000 shell companies across the country that made out false invoices.

On December 6, Shaoxing police dispatched task forces and raided the suspects in several provinces and have so far seized a considerable haul of business licenses, tax-control software and blank invoices.

Further investigation is ongoing.