Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 6, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Crash kills 4

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 6, 2021 | Print Edition

Four people were killed and two others injured in a traffic accident in the city of Chifeng, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said yesterday.

The accident occurred at 12:34pm on Sunday when two cars traveling on a provincial expressway collided head-on in Aohan Banner of Chifeng City.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿