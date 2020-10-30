Advanced Search

October 30, 2020

Crash kills Taiwan war plane pilot

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 October 30, 2020 | Print Edition

An F-5E fighter jet crashed during a mission off the coast of Taitung County in eastern Taiwan yesterday morning, killing the pilot, the island’s defense department said.

The jet crashed less than two minutes after taking off. The pilot managed to bail out and was rescued from the sea but pronounced dead in the hospital, the department said.

The pilot had reported failure of one engine shortly after taking off, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the department said.

The military will suspend the operation of all F-5 fighters and start a thorough security check.

