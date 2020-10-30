The story appears on
Page A9
October 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Crash kills Taiwan war plane pilot
An F-5E fighter jet crashed during a mission off the coast of Taitung County in eastern Taiwan yesterday morning, killing the pilot, the island’s defense department said.
The jet crashed less than two minutes after taking off. The pilot managed to bail out and was rescued from the sea but pronounced dead in the hospital, the department said.
The pilot had reported failure of one engine shortly after taking off, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the department said.
The military will suspend the operation of all F-5 fighters and start a thorough security check.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.