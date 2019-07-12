The story appears on
Page A6
July 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Credit blacklist for the dishonest grows
More than 14.5 million people have been placed on a credit blacklist for defaulting on their court orders as of July 9.
Defaulters have been restrained from purchasing about 27.3 million plane tickets and nearly 6 million train tickets so far, according to statistics released by the Supreme People’s Court.
The SPC has cooperated with airlines and railway companies to bar those who default from purchasing tickets, based on ID card information and their passports.
In 2013, the SPC introduced a blacklist system for dishonest people subject to enforcement. Since 2016, it has cooperated with other departments and extended penalty restrictions on defaulters for traveling, purchasing property and investment.
By the end of 2020, the information about defaulters on the blacklist will be shared among different departments based on the Internet Plus initiative, so as to realize automatic identification, supervision and punishment of the dishonest.
The research and drafting of a law on enforcing civil judgments will be completed by the end of 2019.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.