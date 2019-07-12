Credit blacklist for the dishonest grows

Home » Nation

More than 14.5 million people have been placed on a credit blacklist for defaulting on their court orders as of July 9.

Defaulters have been restrained from purchasing about 27.3 million plane tickets and nearly 6 million train tickets so far, according to statistics released by the Supreme People’s Court.

The SPC has cooperated with airlines and railway companies to bar those who default from purchasing tickets, based on ID card information and their passports.

In 2013, the SPC introduced a blacklist system for dishonest people subject to enforcement. Since 2016, it has cooperated with other departments and extended penalty restrictions on defaulters for traveling, purchasing property and investment.

By the end of 2020, the information about defaulters on the blacklist will be shared among different departments based on the Internet Plus initiative, so as to realize automatic identification, supervision and punishment of the dishonest.

The research and drafting of a law on enforcing civil judgments will be completed by the end of 2019.