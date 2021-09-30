Crewed probe to moon in 2028?

Home » Nation

China is expected to launch its next generation of heavy-duty rockets in 2028 powerful enough to send a crewed spacecraft to the moon, the country’s main space contractor said yesterday.

The new heavy-lift launch vehicle would be capable of putting a 15- to 50-ton spacecraft on a trajectory to the moon, said Liu Bing, deputy designer at the China Aerospace Science and Technology.

It would also be powerful enough to place a probe weighing 12 to 44 tons on a trajectory to Mars, Liu said at a major air show in southern Zhuhai City, without naming the rocket.

China previously predicted it would complete the design and construction of a rocket with enough thrust to transport its astronauts to the moon only by 2030.

China has been developing the super-heavy Long March 9 rocket with a liftoff weight of 4,140 tons and a thrust of 5,760 tons, media reported in May. That compares with the takeoff mass of the Long March 5 — currently China’s biggest rocket — of about 849 tons and thrust of about 1,078 tons.

The Long March 9 would be able to place a 25-ton spacecraft on a course to the moon, Chinese scientists said previously.

China has also set its sights on a Mars sample-return mission around 2030. China completed an uncrewed Chang’e-5 mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, to retrieve samples from the lunar surface in December.