The story appears on
Page A10
August 5, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Criminal gang busted
The China Coast Guard has busted a major criminal network suspected of smuggling goods worth 12.3 billion yuan (US$1.76 billion) since 2019.
It comprised of eight criminal groups with various roles along the smuggling chain. The coast guard cooperated with public security authorities in the operation, which saw the seizure of a foreign “mother ship,” 6,600 tons of smuggled white sugar and 50 suspects.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.