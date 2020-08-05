Advanced Search

August 5, 2020

Criminal gang busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 5, 2020 | Print Edition

The China Coast Guard has busted a major criminal network suspected of smuggling goods worth 12.3 billion yuan (US$1.76 billion) since 2019.

It comprised of eight criminal groups with various roles along the smuggling chain. The coast guard cooperated with public security authorities in the operation, which saw the seizure of a foreign “mother ship,” 6,600 tons of smuggled white sugar and 50 suspects.

