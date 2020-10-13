Advanced Search

October 13, 2020

Criminal law to be amended

October 13, 2020

CHINESE lawmakers will deliberate on harsher punishments for sexual crimes against children at the upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, a spokesperson said yesterday.

Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said the session will have a second reading of the provisions for a draft amendment to the Criminal Law after absorbing public opinion.

The draft provisions are about the handling of cases involving those who rape minors or outrage their modesty.

The 13th NPC will convene today and end on Saturday.

