Cross-Harbor tunnel to reopen today

THE Cross-Harbor Tunnel in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will reopen at 5am today, days after it was severely damaged during riots, said Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung at a press conference yesterday.

The tunnel, which links Kowloon with Hong Kong Island, has been out of action since November 13, when protesters threw petrol bombs and set ablaze barricades as part of a bid to paralyze the city’s transport system.

As a result, the fire-prevention, ventilation and other monitoring systems for the tunnel were severely damaged in the attacks.

With the tunnel closed, the government has been providing free ferry services between Hung Hom or Kowloon City to Wan Chai.

Cheung said last week that the government had mobilized about 380 people from various departments to start repairs and maintenance on the tunnel. Parts of the highway leading to the tunnel also needed to be repaired, he said.