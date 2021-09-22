Advanced Search

September 21, 2021

Cross-border online gambling

Source: Xinhua | 00:03 UTC+8 September 21, 2021 | Print Edition

Police in east China’s Anhui Province said 53 suspects have been arrested for their part in a cross-border online gambling case involving a turnover of 360 million yuan (US$55.8 million).

According to police in Shucheng County under Lu’an City, a local man, involved in cross-border online gambling activities, had been promoting a gambling platform since May. It had attracted over 8,000 gamblers. The police began arresting suspects from October, with 53 nabbed as of July.

