Cultural sectors boom

Home » Nation

China’s cultural and related sectors saw solid growth in 2020 despite COVID-19 shocks, official data showed.

Before deducting the price factor, the sectors’ added value went up 1.3 percent from a year earlier to hit around 4.5 trillion yuan (US$705.2 billion) ­— about 4.43 percent of national gross domestic product, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The cultural content creation and production sector gained momentum in 2020, with its added value logging an 11.1-percent year-on-year increase to 1.03 trillion yuan.