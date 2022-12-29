Current entry policy for Chinese travelers by country

Home » Nation

UNITED States: An anonymous US official said yesterday that Washington is considering new entry controls on inbound travellers from China, according to Bloomberg News.

The US had dropped the requirement for passengers to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) proof while inbound since June 12.

Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said yesterday that from December 30, passengers who have been to or stayed in China within seven days will be required to take a PCR test upon arrival in Japan, and if they test positive, they will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine. Japan is also considering limiting the number of flights from China.

South Korea: The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency added China to the target countries for quarantine at Incheon International Airport on December 16, and travellers and their companions must have body temperature not exceeding 37.3°C, Yonhap News Agency reported.

India: Travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea must take RT-PCR tests while inbound, and those who are symptomatic or positive will be quarantined. In addition, from December 24, 2 percent of passengers on every international flight will be selected for a random PCR test, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Italy: Starting from December 24, Milan's Malpensa Airport has been conducting nucleic acid tests for all passengers arriving from China, regardless of nationality. The policy is temporarily in effect until January 30, 2023, according to ViaggiareSicuri, the website of the External Affairs Ministry.