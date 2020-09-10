Customs block solid waste

The story appears on
The customs in Dalian, northeastern China’s Liaoning Province, said it has foiled the entry of 21.5 tons of solid waste into the country. Accompanied by fake documents, a batch of blue-green powdery lumpy solids, which was suspected to be industrial waste, was seized during checks by customs officers who found the solids did not match their classification as “calcined nickel oxide” on declaration forms. Relevant departments have identified the substances as solid waste which is prohibited from entering the country in accordance with Chinese law.
