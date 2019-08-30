Advanced Search

Customs make big drug bust

Source: Xinhua | 00:02 UTC+8 August 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Customs officers in eastern China’s coastal city of Qingdao seized 1,000 pills of smuggled modafinil, a strictly controlled substance, according to officials yesterday.

The 10 boxes of modafinil were found in inbound mail during a routine check.

Each pill weighs 200 milligrams, Customs officers said, adding that it was the first time that the Customs office seized modafinil.

Modafinil has been under strict control in China as a Class I psychotropic drug.

Mistakenly considered as a “smart drug” to improve cognitive skills and concentration, the stimulant is puffed up to raise school records in the short term.

