The story appears on
Page A6
June 19, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Customs seizes items
Two items suspected of being made from elephant tusks and a specimen of a hawksbill turtle were found in two parcels from Japan, Shenyang Customs in northeast China’s Liaoning Province said yesterday. The tusks weighing 1.7kg and the hawksbill specimen weighing 7.72kg were found in the parcels through a CT scan. The importation and trade of hawksbill and ivory products are banned in China.
