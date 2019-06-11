Cyber attacks originate from America

Home » Nation

MOST of the cyber attacks targeting Chinese networks in 2018 originated from the United States, according to an annual report released by China’s National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team yesterday.

In terms of Trojan and botnet activities, CNCERT found that 3.34 million computers on the Chinese mainland were controlled by more than 14,000 Trojan or botnet command and control (C&C) servers in the United States in 2018, up 90.8 percent from the C&C server number in 2017.

It also reported that 3,325 IP addresses in the United States, up 43 percent from 2017, planted Trojans in 3,607 websites on the Chinese mainland.

In the above two categories, the United States topped the list of overseas sources of cyber attacks targeting computers and websites on the Chinese mainland, according to the report.