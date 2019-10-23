Cybersecurity fears covered

Home » Nation

CYBERSECURITY is one of the top concerns for countries and firms, speakers told a forum at the sixth World Internet Conference.

Industry officials called for cross-industry and global cooperation to ensure cybersecurity during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation of Cyberspace, a sub-forum of the summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province.

“No countries and organizations can be immune to online attacks. Almost all major cyber attacks are anonymous and difficult to find and trace their sources,” said Qi Xiangdong, chairman of Qi An Xin Technology.

Firms have to solve the challenges of online security like complex business, large traffic, high concurrency, multi-architecture and rapid product iteration. Booming user numbers also force firms to ensure data protection of all users, said Wang Jingying, CEO of LinkSure Network.

At present, Shanghai-based LinkSure Network has about 800 million monthly active users.

The challenges and huge user base require firms to adopt more cooperation, Wang added.

The situation also requires each country to cooperate to resist cyber attacks and achieve win-win results, Qi added.