Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesperson accused Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authority of creating “green terror” on the island, restricting cross-Strait exchanges for their benefit, and taking regular communication as Beijing’s involvement in Taiwan’s upcoming leadership election.

Beijing has never been involved in Taiwan elections, and resolutely opposes any words or deeds that discredit the Chinese mainland, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

She said that Beijing is concerned about the prospects of cross-Strait relations and Taiwan compatriots’ interests and welfare. Policies such as “31 measures,” mainland residence permits for Taiwan residents and “26 measures” have been introduced, based on the needs of Taiwan residents. Meanwhile, measures such as water supply from Fujian to Kinmen, bridging Taiwan businessmen with opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta regional integration, and the Belt and Road construction have been widely welcomed by Taiwan compatriots and enterprises.

On the other hand, in the past three years, the DPP authority has tried to divide Taiwan society and create cross-Strait hostility. They spared no efforts to prevent Taiwan’s compatriots and enterprises from coming to the Chinese mainland for exchange and development. Taiwan’s enterprises, retired officials and officers, teachers and students, the tourism industry and the media are suffering under their “green terror,” she said.

Zhu also said that Taiwan compatriots can buy commercial houses and rent public rental houses on the mainland. It is one of the “26 measures” unveiled by the mainland last month to promote economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

Besides buying houses, Taiwan compatriots can also rent public rental houses on the mainland, Zhu said, noting that Taiwan compatriots enjoy the same application qualifications as mainland peers when renting the 300 public rental houses specialized for Taiwan young people in Shanghai.

Multiple cities on the mainland have offered public rental houses to Taiwan compatriots, Zhu said, adding that a total of 1,000 apartments are open for application to Taiwan compatriots in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province.

Chinese mainland is willing to share its opportunities for cultural development with Taiwan compatriots, who are welcome to participate in the building and operation of cultural parks on the mainland, Man Hongwei, an official with the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan affairs office, said. Man added that the mainland will open more platforms for cultural events from Taiwan, including exhibitions and performances.