DPP bid to disrupt HK criticized

A CHINESE mainland spokesperson yesterday condemned Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party for its attempts to disrupt Hong Kong and seek “Taiwan independence.”

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the DPP’s groundless slander against the suspension of the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office (Taiwan).

The DPP authority has no remorse for meddling in Hong Kong affairs and providing support and shelter for rioters in Hong Kong, but points fingers at the rightful actions by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said Ma.

There is no doubt that exchanges between China’s HKSAR and China’s Taiwan region should be conducted on the political foundation of the one-China principle, he added.

“We firmly support the HKSAR government in dealing with Taiwan-related affairs in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, and the policies of the Chinese central government.”