The story appears on
Page A2
March 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Data reveals stable employment
CHINA’S employment remained stable despite a higher jobless rate in January and February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
The surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in January and 5.3 percent in February, up 0.1 percentage points and 0.3 percentage points year on year, respectively, and higher than the 4.9 percent level recorded in December, the bureau’s data showed.
The levels remained below the around 5.5 percent target set by the government for 2019, with employment expected to improve in the coming months, according to Li Xiru, head of the department of population and employment at the bureau.
Li attributed the higher rate to reduced jobs at some export firms due to weakening external demand and seasonal disruptions around the Spring Festival, which fell on February 5.
“Many Chinese workers, especially migrant workers, quit their jobs before the festival and now seek new jobs. This often bringing the jobless rate higher during the period,” Li said.
Most companies had their job positions refilled after the festival, as shown by a statistics bureau survey in 22 provincial regions, reflecting overall stability in the job market.
Meanwhile, 1.74 million new jobs were created in cities in January and February, a relatively high level, according to Li.
As government supportive measures come into force and the seasonal effect phases out, the employment situation will improve in future, the official predicted.
Policy-makers have taken an array of measures to ensure a stable job market, including insurance payment rebate for employers, bigger tax cuts and government subsidies on skills training. Favorable policies were also given to people setting up their own businesses.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.