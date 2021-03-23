Advanced Search

March 23, 2021

Dead pigs wash up

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 March 23, 2021 | Print Edition

Dozens of dead pigs mysteriously emerged on a riverbank in northern China, state media reported yesterday, sparking an investigation.

It was unclear what caused the incident — at least 26 pig carcasses were found along the banks of the Yellow River last week near the city of Ordos in Inner Mongolia.

The local government said on Sunday that the dead pigs were safely disposed of, and the agricultural disease control department had collected samples as they try and trace the carcasses and investigate the circumstances.

