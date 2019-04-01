Deadly bus fire

The story appears on
April 1, 2019
Inflammables carried by a passenger led to the fire on a bus that killed 26 and injured 28 in central China’s Hunan Province on March 22, police said on Saturday. Chen Jiansen, a 51-year-old passenger from Henan Province, was carrying highly inflammable pyrotechnic substances in the bus from Kaifeng, Henan Province, to Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. He was going to Guilin to settle a business dispute. He died in the fire.
