Deadly floods wreak havoc across nation

At least 17 people were killed or missing and thousands evacuated as torrential downpours unleashed floods and toppled houses in central, eastern and southern China.

The National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed a blue alert — effective until at least yesterday morning — for rainstorms, for heavy rain in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Some of those regions will see up to 120 millimeters of torrential rainfall, it said.

China has a color-coded weather warning system.

Red represents the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

As of 8am on Sunday, at least 17 people died or were reported missing following rain-triggered floods in central Hunan Province.

The rains also forced more than 470,000 people to be relocated.

And 179,000 were in urgent need of aid.

Four hydrometric stations along the Yangtze River in Xianning City, Hubei Province, have reported the river water reaching or surpassing a level that activate the local anti-flood system.

In eastern Anhui Province, rain-trigged floods have affected more than 51,000 people and damaged over 2,700 hectares of crops.

The floods have forced the evacuation of 926 people and they have caused a direct economic loss of more than 59.6 million yuan (US$8.66 million).

As of Saturday noon, 330,000 people in 18 counties of Jiangxi Province had been affected by rainstorm-triggered floods and more than 10,500 residents have been relocated.

Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake in the lower reaches of the Yangtze, is swelling above alarming levels.

The water level of the lake reached 20.08 meters as of 8am on Saturday.

That is 1.08 meters above the warning level, as recorded by the Xingzi Hydrometric Station on the lake, authorities said.

In south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, rainstorms have affected more than 360,000 people as of 5pm on Sunday, damaging over 35,000 hectares of crops, according to the region’s emergency management department.

The disastrous weather in Guangxi has prompted the region to activate a level-II emergency response and send special work teams and relief materials to the ravaged areas.

“After torrential downpours, waters on mountains and underground rivers converge into low-lying lands, which may lead to waterlogging,” said Liao Bin, an official in Jiuwei Town, Hechi City.

“In affected villages, the water depth in some people’s houses can exceed two meters.”