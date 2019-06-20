Advanced Search

June 20, 2019

Deadly gas pipe blast

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 20, 2019 | Print Edition

The death toll has risen to six after a gas pipe exploded at a steel factory in the city of Nanchang, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province. Nanchang’s emergency management bureau said two more succumbed to serious injuries, adding to the previously reported four deaths. Four other injured are still receiving treatment. The accident occurred on May 29 at the Fangda special steel company, when a pipe explosion caused an outburst of burning coke. Jiangxi’s safety watchdog has criticized Fangda for neglecting its duty.

