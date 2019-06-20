The story appears on
Deadly gas pipe blast
The death toll has risen to six after a gas pipe exploded at a steel factory in the city of Nanchang, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province. Nanchang’s emergency management bureau said two more succumbed to serious injuries, adding to the previously reported four deaths. Four other injured are still receiving treatment. The accident occurred on May 29 at the Fangda special steel company, when a pipe explosion caused an outburst of burning coke. Jiangxi’s safety watchdog has criticized Fangda for neglecting its duty.
