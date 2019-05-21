Deadly roof collapse

Home » Nation

At least three people were killed and 87 injured after the roof of a bar collapsed early yesterday morning in the city of Baise, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Four people remained trapped. However, rescuers equipped with detection equipment and search and rescue dogs have found no signs of life, said the regional emergency management department. The bar, with a space of 700 square meters, was located on the top floor of a three-story steel-framed building in Youjiang District. Local police and fire departments sent 260 people to help with rescue efforts. Of the injured, one is in critical condition, 16 are severely injured, and 17 have lesser injuries. Both the national and regional health authorities have sent medical expert teams to guide treatment.