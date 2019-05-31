Advanced Search

May 31, 2019

Deadly stage collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 May 31, 2019 | Print Edition

Two people were killed and three seriously injured after a stage under construction collapsed yesterday in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The accident occurred around 10am in an economic and technological development zone in the city of Nanning, capital of Guangxi. Seven workers were trapped when the stage structure came apart. So far, six people have been found, and among them two were confirmed dead and three suffered severe injuries and have been sent to a local hospital for treatment. Rescue work for the last person trapped is ongoing.

