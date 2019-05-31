Deadly stage collapse

The story appears on
May 31, 2019
Two people were killed and three seriously injured after a stage under construction collapsed yesterday in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The accident occurred around 10am in an economic and technological development zone in the city of Nanning, capital of Guangxi. Seven workers were trapped when the stage structure came apart. So far, six people have been found, and among them two were confirmed dead and three suffered severe injuries and have been sent to a local hospital for treatment. Rescue work for the last person trapped is ongoing.
