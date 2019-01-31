The story appears on
Page A7
January 31, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Death for bus hijacker
A COURT in southeastern Fujian Province has sentenced a man to death for hijacking and crashing a bus, killing eight people in December.
Qiu Rihui was also deprived of his political rights for life for homicide and endangering public security with dangerous means, according to the Longyan City Intermediate People’s Court. Eight people were killed and many others injured after the hijacked bus crashed into pedestrians on the street in the city proper of Longyan on December 25. Police later caught Qiu, who was unemployed and a native of Longyan.
