Death for bus hijacker

Home » Nation

A COURT in southeastern Fujian Province has sentenced a man to death for hijacking and crashing a bus, killing eight people in December.

Qiu Rihui was also deprived of his political rights for life for homicide and endangering public security with dangerous means, according to the Longyan City Intermediate People’s Court. Eight people were killed and many others injured after the hijacked bus crashed into pedestrians on the street in the city proper of Longyan on December 25. Police later caught Qiu, who was unemployed and a native of Longyan.