Death for man who killed doctor

A MAN was sentenced to death by a Beijing court yesterday after being convicted for killing a doctor in a hospital where his mother was being treated.

The defendant, who was identified as Sun Wenbin, harbored a grudge and intended to retaliate as he was not satisfied with his mother’s treatment at the General Hospital of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the Third Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing Municipality was told.

Sun showed up at the emergency room of the hospital carrying a concealed knife at 6am on December 24 and repeatedly stabbed Yang Wen, a woman doctor who was on duty at the time.

Sun then called the police by phone to turn himself in. He was later arrested.

Yang succumbed to multiple injuries in her neck.

The court said in an open trial that the defendant had committed a grave case of murder crime for unlawfully depriving other’s life on purpose and should be punished according to law.

Despite Sun’s voluntary surrender, his act of intentional homicide is extremely cruel and has caused great harm to society, therefore he does not qualify for a lesser punishment, the court concluded.

Sun pleaded guilty in court.