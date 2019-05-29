Deep-water sea slugs caught by researchers

Home » Nation

Discovery, a remote-operated vehicle aboard China’s research vessel Kexue, caught two rare deep-water sea slugs in the western Pacific Ocean on a recent dive.

Sea slugs are hardly seen in deep-water (deeper than 200 meters), but Discovery caught the two at a depth of 970 meters, according to Xu Kuidong, chief scientist aboard the vessel and a researcher of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The two sea slugs, with white bodies and pairs of bronze tentacles on pink heads, were about 5cm long and 2cm wide.

With varying levels of resemblance to terrestrial slugs, sea slugs actually belong to the family of snails, or marine gastropod mollusks, and have lost their shells over evolution.

There are about 3,000 species of sea slugs in the world and most of them are found in shallow water of tropical zones.

Eight species were discovered in the deep-water of northeastern Pacific Ocean.

Discovery also collected more than 60 samples of corals, sponges, shrimps and rocks in the dive.

Kexue is carrying out a 20-day long investigation over a series of seamounts in the south of the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on the Earth.