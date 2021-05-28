Delta’s regional integration fuels quality growth

Home » Nation

At 6:50am, Liu Xiaochen unhurriedly boards a high-speed train for Shanghai, traveling more than 60 kilometers to start his day of work in the metropolitan city in less than an hour.

“The high-speed trains are fast and on time, and I also do not need to worry about traffic congestion,” said Liu, who lives in Kunshan City of Jiangsu Province that borders Shanghai.

For many people who live in the Yangtze River Delta region, such a daily commute is common nowadays, thanks to the fast-paced regional integration of the delta which encompasses Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

The delta region, roughly the size of Germany, is one of China’s most economically active, open and innovative regions, contributing to about one-fourth of the national gross domestic product. As a national strategy, the integrated development of the delta region, also the country’s largest city cluster, has been accelerating.

“The more efficient transport connectivity in the Yangtze River Delta has facilitated the flow of capital, talent, resources and technologies, making it easier for joint scientific research and better allocation of the industry chain,” said Chen Wen, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Improved connectivity within the Yangtze River Delta, like the mushrooming high-speed railways and densely constructed expressways, has made the 358,000-square-km expanse one of China’s most populated and urbanized city clusters.

With the construction of 11 new railway projects kicking off this year, the delta region is expected to have 17,000 kilometers of rail lines in service by 2025, including 9,500 kilometers of high-speed railway, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

“My wife and I live in Jiangsu’s Taicang, but our daughter has settled in Shanghai. The absence of shortcuts used to be a nuisance for family reunions,” said Wu Qiping, a villager of Taicang’s Ludu village, which borders Shanghai’s Jiading District but is split by a river.

In June 2020, a 1.8-km highway with a bridge was built to directly link the village with Jiading, shortening the travel time between the two places from over half an hour to a minimum of three minutes.

“The new road offers great convenience to around 7,000 villagers like Lu, as they can visit relatives, pursue jobs and go shopping in Shanghai more easily,” said Li Ye, Party chief of Ludu village. The convenience came after authorities in the region moved to build new roads to link the dead-end inter-provincial highways to accelerate regional integration.

In recent years, the Yangtze River Delta has been the pacesetter in many cutting-edge industries. The localities have joined hands to promote the development of the digital economy, as more than 180,000 5G base stations have been built to support innovation projects.

At a high-level forum on the region’s integrated development held in Wuxi, Jiangsu, authorities launched four regional industry chain alliances for the sectors of integrated circuit, biomedicine, new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence.