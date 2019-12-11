Dependence on foreign satellites reduced

The story appears on
Page A3
December 11, 2019
CHINESE Earth observation satellites have played an important role in monitoring, evaluating and forecasting pollution in lakes on the plateau in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
Erhai Lake in Yunnan sits at the watershed of the Lancang, Jinsha and Yuanjiang rivers. It belongs to the Lancang-Mekong River water system.
“Previously, we used traditional physical and chemical methods, as well as foreign satellite data to monitor the water quality of Erhai Lake. The monitoring area was limited, and it took too much time, manpower and resources. And the monitoring results were incomplete,” said Zhang Zhenyu, of the Erhai Lake research team at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
“Since the China-developed Gaofen satellites were launched, especially the Gaofen-5 hyperspectral satellite, China’s dependence on foreign remote-sensing satellite data has greatly reduced,” Zhang said.
“By combining a variety of satellite data, timely water quality dynamic monitoring is possible, and water quality changes can be presented in a timely and efficient way. The satellite data is also used to evaluate the effect of protection measures.”
The satellite images will also help in monitoring the spread of the cyanobacterial blooms in Dianchi Lake.
