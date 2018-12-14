The story appears on
Page A2
December 14, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Detained Canadians’ rights are guaranteed
COERCIVE measures have been taken against two Canadians on suspicion of jeopardizing China’s national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said yesterday.
In accordance with China’s Criminal Law and the Criminal Procedure Law, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security and the state security bureau in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong took coercive measures against Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, Lu said.
“The two persons’ lawful rights have been guaranteed,” he said.
Lu said China has always maintained a positive and open attitude while communicating with the outside world.
“China welcomes foreign tourists and citizens to travel to China to carry out normal friendly exchanges, including doing business and studying,” he said. “As long as they abide by Chinese laws and regulations, there is actually nothing to worry about.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.