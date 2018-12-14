Detained Canadians’ rights are guaranteed

Home » Nation

COERCIVE measures have been taken against two Canadians on suspicion of jeopardizing China’s national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said yesterday.

In accordance with China’s Criminal Law and the Criminal Procedure Law, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security and the state security bureau in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong took coercive measures against Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, Lu said.

“The two persons’ lawful rights have been guaranteed,” he said.

Lu said China has always maintained a positive and open attitude while communicating with the outside world.

“China welcomes foreign tourists and citizens to travel to China to carry out normal friendly exchanges, including doing business and studying,” he said. “As long as they abide by Chinese laws and regulations, there is actually nothing to worry about.”