June 27, 2019
Related News
Didi acts to improve passenger safety
Didi reported yesterday a total of 80,000 calls regarding safety-related incidents between riders and drivers in the first quarter this year, with 121 confirmed to involve a breach of the law.
Ten of the 121 cases were criminal cases of physical assault. The others were minor offenses against public security. Details of the suspects have been handed to police.
But over one-third of the 80,000 calls turned out to be false complaints.
Didi also punished drivers for breaching rules including forbidding them from providing future services.
Didi said in February it would add about 2,500 staff members to tackle safety issues and had also sacked about 2,000 staff members following the murder of two passengers by Didi Hitch drivers in Wenzhou City in Zhejiang Province and Zhengzhou City in Henan Province. The two females were killed by their Didi Hitch drivers last year.
The Hitch service has been suspended. And a direct link to the police has been added to the Didi app.
Urban traffic authorities have also ordered Didi to get rid of unqualified drivers.
