May 1, 2020

Didi back on the road in Wuhan

By Wu Ruofan | 00:43 UTC+8 May 1, 2020 | Print Edition

AFTER suspending its regular services for more than three months due to the COVID-19 epidemic, online car-hailing company Didi resumed operations in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, yesterday.

During the height of the epidemic in Wuhan, Didi rallied about 1,600 of its drivers to help cope with the emergency and support community health.

Didi has provided free rides to more than 20,000 medical workers from 16 hospitals in Wuhan since the Spring Festival. Residents from 402 communities in Wuchang, Hongshan and Qingshan districts and the East Lake Scenic Area also received ride services.

The company says it will also offer one-year health insurance coverage and nucleic acid tests for its drivers.

To insure the stability of its resumed business, Didi’s hailing service will run at off-season prices. Multiple perks are also being provided to drivers to increase their incomes.

