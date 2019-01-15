The story appears on
Diplomatic immunity remark exposes Canada to ridicule
CHINA yesterday said Canada’s criticism of China’s detention of two Canadian citizens is groundless, noting one of them has no “diplomatic immunity.”
The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier that coercive measures have been taken against two Canadians suspected of jeopardizing national security.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday accused China of ignoring a former Canadian diplomat’s “diplomatic immunity” when the man was detained last month.
Noting that Chinese authorities handled the case according to the law, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that no matter which point of view you take, the former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig does not enjoy diplomatic immunity stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Hua said Kovrig currently is not a diplomat, and he came to China with an ordinary passport and business visa.
The Chinese side took coercive measures against him because he was suspected of engaging in activities that endanger China’s national security. Therefore, according to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and International Law, Kovrig does not have diplomatic immunity.
“I would like to suggest that Canada’s relevant people should first study the Vienna Convention before they express their views, instead of exposing themselves to ridicule,” said Hua.
She also called on the Canadian side to first take practical actions to prove itself to be judicially independent.
