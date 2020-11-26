The story appears on
Page A7
November 26, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Discovery a key to Chinese civilization
Ten jade processing workshops that date back around 5,000 years have been unearthed in China, providing key research materials for studying the origin of Chinese civilization.
The scale of the 10 workshops, excavated in the Huangshan ruins in Nanyang, a city in the central province of Henan, can be counted as a large jade processing base, according to Chinese archaeologists.
The discovery fills in the blank of the jade workshop remains in the Neolithic age in the central plains and middle reaches of the Yangtze River, said Ma Juncai, leader of the excavation under the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology.
It provides key materials for the study of Chinese civilization at the vital time of around 5,000 years ago in the key region of cultural exchange and collision between the north and the south.
A large number of stone tools including drills and carving knives, as well as pottery and bone ware were unearthed.
“This revealed that the ruins were a large-scale, professional jade production base,” Ma said. The archaeologists also discovered more than 90 tombs of jade worker families.
“Over 400 pieces of lower jawbones of pigs, two pieces of tomahawk-like jade ware and a longbow decorated with ivory were found in a tomb, which is a rare discovery,” Ma said.
Three well-preserved workshops can be traced back to the period of Yangshao Culture (5,000-3,000 BC). Two each cover more than 120 square meters with large and complicated structures.
The jade materials, semi-finished and finished jade articles, and tools unearthed demonstrate the jade processing steps and provide an important basis for studying the social structure and economic activities at that time.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.