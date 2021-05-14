Disease prevention body opens

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday inaugurated a new national administration of disease prevention and control, with its five major functions that include formulating policies for the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The establishment of the Beijing-based administration signals the expansion of the roles of disease prevention and control agencies from preventing and containing diseases to comprehensively safeguarding and promoting the health of the entire population, according to an official statement.

The administration is a vice-ministerial level agency managed by the National Health Commission.

It will be tasked with formulating policies for the public health supervision.

It will steer the development of the disease prevention and control system, the epidemic monitoring and early warning system, and the scientific research system. It will also be responsible for the supervision and management of public health and the supervision of infectious disease prevention and control.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland on Wednesday, all of them imported infections.

Also, two people in east China’s Anhui Province were confirmed as local cases during a routine coronavirus nucleic acid test and contact tracing yesterday.