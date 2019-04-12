Dolphins identified

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 2,381 Chinese white dolphins, an endangered species, have been identified as living in the Pearl River Estuary. The number of the dolphin in the Pearl River Estuary accounts for a half of the total population of the species in China, according to the reserve’s administration. The current Chinese white dolphin population in the Pearl River consists of six generations of the dolphin. There are about 6,000 such dolphin living in the world, mainly along the coast of the western Pacific, with about 4,000 to 5,000 in China.