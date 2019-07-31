Dozens charged with rioting, face jail term

Home » Nation

POLICE say dozens of violent Hong Kong protesters detained during recent clashes will be charged with rioting — an offence that carries a jail term of up to 10 years.

Hong Kong has been hit by seven weeks of mass protest rallies, some of which have ended in violence. In the latest clashes on Sunday, violent protesters fought running battles with riot officers in a well-heeled residential suburb on the main island with 49 arrests made.

A senior police officer said yesterday that 44 of those arrested were being charged with rioting and another will face a possession of offensive weapons charge. They are expected to appear in court this morning.

“We are in the process of charging them,” the officer said. “A formal press statement will be issued later.”

Rioting is one of the most serious public order offences on Hong Kong’s statute books and carries a sentence of up to a decade in jail.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the morning rush hour yesterday, causing commuter chaos.

They blocked train doors, playing havoc with services and forcing hundreds of people to stream out of railway stations in search of alternative transport.

Protests have occurred almost daily, sometimes with little notice, disrupting business, piling pressure on the city government and stretching its police force.

By mid-morning, commuters were crammed into stations across Hong Kong, waiting to board trains that were badly delayed, with no service on some lines. Rail operator MTR Corp urged people to seek other transport.

Transport Secretary Frank Chan called on protesters to stop targeting a rail network that provides transport to 5 million people a day, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Commuters grew increasingly frustrated over the disruption, and shops, including bakeries and convenience stores, had also begun to close.