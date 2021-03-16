Drug addicts down

Home » Nation

The number of newly identified drug users under 35 in China dropped 31.5 percent year on year in 2020, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

Police cracked 64,000 drug-related cases in 2020, down 23 percent from the previous year, leading to over 92,000 arrests and the seizure of more than 55 tons of drugs.

A total of 427,000 drug users were involved in the cases, down 31 percent year-on-year.

Almost 3 million former drug users have not relapsed for three years since treatment. The ministry also said an overwhelming majority of people are satisfied with the efforts to tackle narcotics.