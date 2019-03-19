Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

March 19, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug gang busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region busted a cross-border drug gang and seized more than 25.7kg of heroin. A total of 20 suspects were arrested in the joint operation by police from Guangxi and Yunnan Province. In May 2018, a gang based in Liuzhou City in Guangxi was busted. Investigation revealed that it was connected with a bigger drug-dealing network. The gang was busted on December 13 and 14 last year while trying to transport a batch of heroin from Myanmar to Nanning City in Guangxi.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿