Drug gang busted
Police in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region busted a cross-border drug gang and seized more than 25.7kg of heroin. A total of 20 suspects were arrested in the joint operation by police from Guangxi and Yunnan Province. In May 2018, a gang based in Liuzhou City in Guangxi was busted. Investigation revealed that it was connected with a bigger drug-dealing network. The gang was busted on December 13 and 14 last year while trying to transport a batch of heroin from Myanmar to Nanning City in Guangxi.
