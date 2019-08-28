The story appears on
Page A6
August 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Drug gangs moving over to bitcoin
Customs police in the northeastern Jilin Province recently busted a cross-border drug deal that utilized payment with bitcoin on the dark web, a new type of drug trafficking in China.
Changchun Customs said that on July 16, Customs officers found a suspicious parcel delivered from Singapore. Ten boxes of suspicious pills were found in the parcel after examination, which were confirmed as tablets of tramadol hydrochloride later.
The Customs launched an investigation into the case and arrested a suspect surnamed Zhang three days later. They confiscated about 1,237 tablets of tramadol hydrochloride, a medicine that is commonly sought by drug users.
Customs police said Zhang placed orders on the dark web — part of the Internet that requires specific software, configurations or authorization to access — and paid with bitcoin to buy tramadol hydrochloride. Zhang purchased drugs from Singapore and Germany through this method before.
The purchased drug was then sent to China by post in parcels with a bogus Customs declaration document.
Customs officers said purchasing drugs on the dark web using virtual currency is a new trend, which poses a challenge to the police.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.