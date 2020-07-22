The story appears on
July 22, 2020
Duty prosecutions
A total of 28,387 people were prosecuted for duty-related crimes in 2018 and 2019, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
China’s supervisory agencies at all levels transferred 40,326 people suspected of committing duty-related crimes to the procuratorial agencies, said SPP official Wang Shouan.
Among these, 16,092 were transferred in 2018 and 24,234 in 2019, up by 50.6 percent, and 954 were not prosecuted after investigation. More than 80 percent of cases handled by prosecutors were embezzlement and bribery.
