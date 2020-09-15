EU, China in food and drinks deal

Home » Nation

The European Union and China signed a deal yesterday to protect each other’s exported food and drinks items from feta cheese to Pixian bean paste ahead of discussions at an online China-Germany-EU summit.

The two sides will respect the names of 100 European regional food designations and 100 Chinese equivalents, meaning, for example, that China will only allow “champagne” to be used on sparkling wine from the French region of that name.

China was the third-largest destination for EU agricultural and food products in 2019, worth 14.5 billion euros (US$17.2 billion).

Under the new deal, US, Australian or New Zealand producers will no longer be able to use the protected names on their exports to China, although there is a transition period for certain cheeses.