Early conclusion eyed for COC in South China Sea

CHINA and the Philippines wrapped up their bilateral talks on the South China Sea issues yesterday, with both sides hoping for an early conclusion of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

“Both sides reiterated their commitments to full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and agreed to maintain the positive momentum of the negotiations toward the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, based on consensus,” according to a statement yesterday.

China and the Philippines convened the Fourth Meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea yesterday in Manila. It was led by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Meynardo LB Montealegre of the Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs from the Philippines.

“Both sides affirmed the importance of the BCM as a venue for enhanced and regular dialogue. Both sides also noted the significance of the BCM as a platform for pursuing measures to increase mutual trust and confidence,” the statement read.

In this regard, both sides acknowledged that the BCM, as a forum for raising differences with a view to addressing them, preventing and properly managing incidents at sea, and enhancing maritime dialogue and cooperation, can play a significant role in the stable and steady development of bilateral relations.

“Both sides reiterated that while the contentious issues in the South China Sea should not be ignored, they are not the sum total of the Philippines-China relations and should not exclude mutually beneficial cooperation in other fields,” the statement said.

The two countries reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability, freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea.

They reiterated their commitment to addressing disputes by peaceful means, without resorting to the threat or use of force, through friendly consultations and negotiations by sovereign states directly concerned, in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law.