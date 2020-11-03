Early heavy snowfall hits Heilongjiang

Home » Nation

Heavy snow, rarely seen at this time of year, has hit Huzhong District at the northern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province since Saturday, the local meteorological department said yesterday.

The heavy snow has lasted for nearly 48 hours, with an average snowfall of 23 centimeters across Huzhong District and a maximum depth of over 30cm in the district’s Huzhong Township, said the meteorological department.

Snowfall has led to the closures of several roads and the shutdown of road traffic in the district. Local government has launched response plans to reduce the weather’s impact on residents.

Huzhong District is known as “China’s coldest town,” with the lowest recorded temperature in the country — minus 53.2 degrees Celsius. The annual average temperature in the region is minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.