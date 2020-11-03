The story appears on
Page A5
November 3, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Early heavy snowfall hits Heilongjiang
Heavy snow, rarely seen at this time of year, has hit Huzhong District at the northern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province since Saturday, the local meteorological department said yesterday.
The heavy snow has lasted for nearly 48 hours, with an average snowfall of 23 centimeters across Huzhong District and a maximum depth of over 30cm in the district’s Huzhong Township, said the meteorological department.
Snowfall has led to the closures of several roads and the shutdown of road traffic in the district. Local government has launched response plans to reduce the weather’s impact on residents.
Huzhong District is known as “China’s coldest town,” with the lowest recorded temperature in the country — minus 53.2 degrees Celsius. The annual average temperature in the region is minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.