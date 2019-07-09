Early skull reshaping

Home » Nation

Human skeletons unearthed in the city of Da’an in northeast China’s Jilin Province from 2011 to 2015 represent the earliest evidence of artificial cranial deformation, Jilin University revealed yesterday.

A total of 11 skeletons, aged 3 to 40, excavated at the ruins of Houtaomuga show signs of the intentional reshaping of heads, dating back 5,000 to 12,000 years. “The deformed skulls have large foreheads, perhaps because in ancient times such face signified beauty and authority,” said Zhang Quanchao, a professor at Jilin University. The findings have been published in the academic journal American Journal of Physical Anthropology.