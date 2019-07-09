The story appears on
Page A6
July 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Early skull reshaping
Human skeletons unearthed in the city of Da’an in northeast China’s Jilin Province from 2011 to 2015 represent the earliest evidence of artificial cranial deformation, Jilin University revealed yesterday.
A total of 11 skeletons, aged 3 to 40, excavated at the ruins of Houtaomuga show signs of the intentional reshaping of heads, dating back 5,000 to 12,000 years. “The deformed skulls have large foreheads, perhaps because in ancient times such face signified beauty and authority,” said Zhang Quanchao, a professor at Jilin University. The findings have been published in the academic journal American Journal of Physical Anthropology.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.