Earthquake jolts Hebei, tremors felt in Beijing

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Guye District of Tangshan City in north China’s Hebei Province at 6:38am yesterday according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was 39.78 degrees north and 118.44 degrees east at depth of 10 kilometers, the CENC said. Strong tremors were felt in nearby regions including Beijing.

A 2.2-magnitude quake and a 2.0-magnitude quake hit the district again at 7:02am and 7:26am yesterday.

No casualties have been reported so far. Some old houses saw cracks. The emergency response is being carried out in an orderly manner, according to the city government.

The province has launched a level III emergency response, the second lowest in China’s four-tier emergency response system, for earthquakes.

The railway department launched an emergency plan to suspend passenger trains through the area, and is organizing a comprehensive inspection.

About 750,000 people live within 20km of the epicenter, which is 391km from the city of Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital, and 180km from downtown Beijing.