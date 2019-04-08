The story appears on
Page A6
April 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Earthquakes and forest fires take toll
EIGHTY-seven people died in natural disasters in the first quarter of 2019, the Ministry of Emergency Management announced yesterday.
In the first three months, natural disasters including hailstorms, forest fires, earthquakes and snowstorms affected nearly 1.4 million people and caused 13,000 people to relocate, the ministry said.
Destroyed homes and damaged crops resulted in a direct economic loss of 2.79 billion yuan (US$415 million).
Geological disasters and forest fires led to heavy casualties, the ministry said.
Thirty people died in geological disasters and 39 people were killed by forest fires in the past three months.
The ministry said southern China saw more rainfall compared with the same period in recent years, with the provinces of Jiangxi, Hunan and Yunnan suffering from severe floods.
Overall, the casualties and losses of natural disasters in the first quarter were less than the average during the same period over the past five years, with the number of people affected and direct economic losses declining by 85 percent and 73 percent, the ministry said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.