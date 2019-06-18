Advanced Search

June 18, 2019

Earthquakes strike

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 18, 2019 | Print Edition

A 6.0-MAGNITUDE earthquake rattled Changning County of Yibin City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, at 10:55pm last night and killed one person. Another 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Gongxian County of Yibin City at 11:36pm, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The first quake’s epicenter, with a depth of 16km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude. And the second epicenter, with a depth of 16km, was monitored at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude.

